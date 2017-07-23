Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tri speaks at the ceremony marking 70 years of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine marked 70 years of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947) with a celebration held at the Concert Hall in Odessa city on July 21.The ceremony was attended by Vietnamese martyrs’ relatives and war invalids, Ukrainian veterans who used to work in Vietnam, along with representatives of the Vietnamese people from across Ukraine.In his speech, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tri expressed his deep gratitude to war veterans, martyrs’ families and revolutionary contributors.He also appreciated activities by the Vietnamese community in Ukraine to care for policy beneficiaries and revolutionary contributors.At the event, representatives of the Vietnamese associations in Ukraine, Ukrainian veterans, and young Vietnamese people also showed their gratefulness to persons dedicating to the homeland’s independence.They promised efforts to deserve the heroes and martyrs’ great sacrifices and to strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Ukraine.-VNA