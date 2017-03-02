Embassy works to assist Vietnamese murder suspect in Malaysia

Suspect Doan Thi Huong (yellow shirt) is taken to a court in Sepang district on March 1 (Photo: AFP)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia is taking citizen protection measures for Doan Thi Huong, a suspect in the murder of a Democratic People’s Republic of Korean citizen, according to the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department.On March 2, representatives of the Consular Department met Huong’s family to explain the case’s procedures and detail the process of legal assistance which must be in line with Malaysia’s law and international practice.Earlier, the department had informed the family about its consular visit to Huong and her health condition.On March 1 morning, when the 14-day duration of custody was over, the suspects (including Vietnamese national Huong) in the murder of Kim Chol, a Democratic People’s Republic of Korean citizen, were taken to a court in Sepang district of Malaysia’s Selangor state to listen to the indictment.Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia were present at the court to protect the legitimate interests of Huong.The embassy’s citizen protection measures within its jurisdiction aim to ensure procedures in the case are equal, objective and impartial, and Huong’s legitimate interests are protected. The measures included seeking a lawyer for Huong in line with Malaysia’s legal regulations, the Consular Department said.-VNA