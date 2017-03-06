Embassy works to intensify trade connectivity with Argentina

Ambassador Nguyen Dinh Thao (L) meets Argentinian entrepreneurs in Mendoza province (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina visited Mendoza province from March 3-5, aiming to tighten investment and trade links.Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Dinh Thao had a working session with Mendoza Governor Alfredo Cornejo and attended a business forum and the annual Grape Harvest Festival in the province.At the meetings, Argentinian businesses showed interest in Vietnamese products such as coffee, apparel and electronic goods. They said they want to introduce Malbec – a typical wine of the South American country – to Vietnamese consumers, and they consider Vietnam a high potential market.Ambassador Thao told them that the wine market in his country has been growing in recent years thanks to improving living standards.Located about 1,000km west of Buenos Aires, Mendoza accounts for about five percent of Argentina’s area but accommodates up to 70 percent of the country’s total grape area. Grapes and grape products make up about half of the province’s export revenue.Trade between Vietnam and Argentina has increased considerably in recent years, reaching 3.03 billion USD in 2016 and is expected to hit 3.5 billion USD this year.-VNA