Environmental industry to be important economy by 2025

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam aims to develop the environmental industry into an important economic sector by 2025, which meets the demand for protecting the environment and gradually exports eco-friendly and competitive technologies, services and equipment.This is the goal of a scheme on the development of Vietnam’s environmental industry by 2025 recently approved by the Prime Minister.The country plans to develop waste treatment and recycling technologies, monitor environment pollution and strengthen the application and commercialisation of technology research results.Domestic manufacturing capability is expected to meet 70-80 percent demand for waste and exhaust fume treatment equipment, 60-70 percent of demand for solid treatment and recycling equipment and 20-30 percent for equipment using renewable energy.Environmental services will meet demand for treatment of sewage, solid and hazardous waste in urban and industrial zones, environmental recovery in polluted areas, consultation services and sustainable use of natural resources and environment.To achieve these goals, the project will build technical criteria and attract investment.-VNA