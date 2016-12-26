EU has 1,809 valid projects in Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

European investors are running 1,809 valid projects worth 23.16 billion USD in Vietnam, accounting for 8.7 percent and 8 percent of total EU projects and investment in the country.The information was released at a recent workshop organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on the Vietnam – EU free trade agreement and relevant opportunities to attract investment in the local industry.It was heard at the event that EU investors are particularly interested in the sectors of manufacturing-processing, real estate and electricity in Vietnam.The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EU (EVFTA), scheduled to be signed in 2017 and take effect in 2018, is expected to create a momentum to promote investment and trade between the two sides, government officials said at the event.-VNA