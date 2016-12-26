EU has 1,809 valid projects in Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – European investors are running 1,809 valid projects worth 23.16 billion USD in Vietnam, accounting for 8.7 percent and 8 percent of total EU projects and investment in the country.
The information was released at a recent workshop organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on the Vietnam – EU free trade agreement and relevant opportunities to attract investment in the local industry.
It was heard at the event that EU investors are particularly interested in the sectors of manufacturing-processing, real estate and electricity in Vietnam.
The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EU (EVFTA), scheduled to be signed in 2017 and take effect in 2018, is expected to create a momentum to promote investment and trade between the two sides, government officials said at the event.-VNA