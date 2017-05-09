European Literature Days 2017 kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The second European Literature Days 2017 began on Ho Chi Minh City’s Book Street on May 9, with a series of activities for authors and readers.



The event sees the participation of eight countries in the EU namely the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Austria.



Talks with European authors, such as Italian writer Lorenzo Angeloni and painter Quentin Greban and introductions of new books will be spotlight of the event.



Book discounts and vouchers will be offered to visitors during the event, which runs through May 16.

The literature festival is part of the “European Days 2017” in Vietnam, which is co-held by the Delegation of European Union, embassies of the EU member states and the European Cultural Institutes in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hue from May 6 – 28. -VNA



