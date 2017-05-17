MoIT and Guangxi province sign memoranda of understanding (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang held a meeting on May 16 to connect exporters of agro-fishery-forestry products to China.In recent years, import-export activities through border gates between Vietnam and China have grown significantly, with several bilateral cooperation mechanisms and border trade policies decided.However, there are still weaknesses in product structure and infrastructure at border gates, while businesses have not received proper support.Participants at the meeting suggested the provincial People’s Committees create favourable conditions for importers and exporters using Vietnam-China border gates.Nguyen Van Hoi, deputy head of the ministry’s Border and Mountainous Area Department, asked leaders of seven provinces which share a border with China to establish exporters’ associations.He also stressed the need to provide information for businesses and increase the capacity of these businesses.Wei Xian Qiang from the Department of Commerce of the Zhuang Autonomous Region of China’s Guangxi province suggested the two sides review mechanisms and policies to attract more investment, expand markets, and increase import-export turnover of agro-fishery-forestry products.At the meeting, the MoIT and Guangxi province signed several memoranda of understanding, including a document to hold more seminars to share information and deal with border trade-related issues and another on establishing an e-trading floor for border trade.-VNA