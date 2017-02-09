E-visa granting policy for foreigners underway

Foreign tourists visit Hue ancient city (Photo: VNA)



– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely coordinating with relevant agencies to implement Vietnam’s policy on e-visa granting to foreigners to Vietnam.Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Hai Binh made the remark at a regular press conference in Hanoi on February 9 in response to reporters’ queries about the government’s Decree No.07/2017/ND-CP defining procedures on piloting e-visa for foreign citizens.He said versions of this decree in different languages will be sent to embassies and international organisations in Hanoi in the next few days.The Decree aims to promote tourism and exchanges between Vietnamese and international citizens, he added.Vietnam launched a two-year pilot e-visa programme on February 1, 2017, for citizens of 40 countries.The countries include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brunei, Bulgaria, Chile, China (not applicable to Chinese e-passport holders), Colombia, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Myanmar, Norway, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Timor Leste, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.Applications for the 30-day visas are submitted through http://xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn or http://immigration.gov.vn, and visas or rejections are supplied within three working days.-VNA