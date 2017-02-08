EVN asked to enhance service quality

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to focus all resources to supply higher quality and more reliable power for socio-economic activities and people’s daily use.As the major State-run firm in the power sector, the EVN was asked to improve its restructuring efforts, thus enhancing its effectiveness and competiveness.The PM requested the firm renovate and re-arrange the power generation, distribution, retail and operation systems as well as the electricity market to ensure the introduction and effective functioning of the power wholesale market.The PM also directed the EVN to own only six power plants with important socio-economic, security and defence significance and other plants with close links to these major plants.The firm was also asked to make public its cost and power price, while being more determined in fighting corruption, improving service, strengthening administrative reform and improving online payment services.The Government leader also urged the EVN to continue reducing the time it takes for businesse to access power, making Vietnam among the four ASEAN countries with shortest time for power access.The firm was also reminded to pay more attention to the application of environmental protection during the construction of power projects, especially coal-using thermal power plants, while working to minimise environmental pollution during the operation of power plants.-VNA