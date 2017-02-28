EVN SPC works to link southern rural areas with national grid

Electricity workers repair power lines on Con Dao Island, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

– The Southern Power Corporation (SPC) of the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN) is implementing several projects to connect southern rural areas with the national grid.The total investment for these efforts amounts to more than 21.29 trillion VND (934.4 million USD), the EVN SPC said.It noted that in 2016, the corporation finished projects bringing electricity from the national grid to the island communes of Lai Son, Hon Nghe and Son Hai in Kien Giang province.While 43km of 110kV lines were set up to link Lai Son with the mainland, 24km of medium- and low-voltage lines along with other necessary facilities were built on the island, benefiting 1,956 households.On Hon Nghe island commune, 526 households accessed electricity after 16.4km of cross-sea 22kV lines and 9.9km of three-phase medium-voltage lines were installed.Meanwhile, 4km of cross-sea 22kV lines and 4.8km of three-phase medium-voltage lines are powering 558 households in Son Hai island commune, the corporation noted.It said it is going to carry out similar projects in the island communes of Tien Hai and Hon Thom of Kien Giang from now to 2019.From 2016 to 2020, the EVN SPC has been implementing a project to provide power from the grid for 12 provinces and island communes of Kien Giang province, part of a Prime Minister-approved programme on power supply for rural, mountainous and island areas.The project is set to build 5,857km of medium-voltage lines, 9,604km of low-voltage lines, and transformer stations with total capacity of 516 MVA to give electricity to 165,045 households in the region.A World Bank (WB) loan is funding the third phase of a project on electricity development with total investment of 921 billion VND (40.4 million USD). With the funds, the EVN SPC will construct 695km of medium-voltage lines, 609km of low-voltage lines and distribution stations with total capacity of 115.8 MVA.This project has powered industrial shrimp farming facilities in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang and Tra Vinh provinces and dragon fruit cultivation in Long An province. Other facilities will become operational in Phu Quy island district of Binh Thuan province in 2017, according to the corporation.The EVN SPC is also carrying out the fourth phase of this project with an estimated cost of more than 6.42 trillion VND (281.8 million USD), also partly financed by the WB. Accordingly, 73km of 220kV lines will be built to supply electricity to Kien Giang’s Phu Quoc island district, along with facilities to ensure power supply for the southern region.Another project worth some 1.09 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) partly loaned by the Japan International Cooperation Agency is also under construction. It is building two 220kV transformer stations with combined capacity of 500 MVA in Can Duoc district of Long An province and Sa Dec city of Dong Thap province. Both are expected to be finished this year.Meanwhile, the German Development Bank is providing credit for the EVN SPC to implement a project on upgrading the electricity network in small and medium cities. This project aims to construct 110kV lines, upgrade medium- and low-voltage lines in small and medium cities which the corporation covers, ensure a stable power supply, and minimise overloading. -VNA