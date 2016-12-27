Exchange fosters Vietnam – Cambodia border ties

Border guards in Chau Thanh district, Tay Ninh province (Source: ​bienphong)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh and its Cambodian neighbouring province of Svay Rieng will host the first border friendship exchange between Vietnam and Cambodia on December 28-29.

Tay Ninh’s border guard command said at a press briefing on December 26 that the event aims to foster the solidarity and friendship between the two countries’ authorities, communities and border guard forces, thus strengthening cooperation in border protection, immigration control and prevention of cross-border crimes.

The highlight of the event is an art exchange with the attendance of senior officials of both countries. It will be broadcast live by Tay Ninh television channel and relayed on the Vietnam National Defence Television, and TV channels of other Vietnamese and Cambodian border provinces.

The two sides will hold talks to discuss cooperation on joint border protection and crime prevention, along with a joint patrol.

A ceremony to inaugurate a border military-civilian health care station will also take place during the event.-VNA