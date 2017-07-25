Veterans offer incense to heroic martyrs (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition was opened in Hanoi on July 25 to showcase documents, exhibits and photos on activities to show gratitude to war invalids, martyrs and national contributors on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Visitors to the event will have chance to learn about the efforts made by late President Ho Chi Minh, Party, State leaders and the community to care for war invalids, martyrs’ families and revolutionary contributors, as well as major achievements in the work.



Particularly, images of six Vietnamese Heroic Mothers are exhibited, along with original letters and writings by soldiers in the “Vietnam’s War Letters” collection.



The event also introduces products of veterans and businesses owned by wounded veterans who have overcome all difficulties to contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.



A number of art and cultural activities will also be held within the framework of the event.



Addressing the opening, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Vuong Duy Bien said that the exhibition aims to spread the patriotism tradition, and revolutionary heroism among the community, especially the young generation, thus mobilizing resources for improving living conditions of national contributors.



The exhibition will last until July 27.-VNA