Exhibition spotlights untold stories about President Ho Chi Minh

– An exhibition of gifts that the late President Ho Chi Minh had received or presented to others opened at the Ho Chi Minh museum in Hanoi on May 18, as part of activities marking the leader’s 127th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2017).On display are 79 items, which symbolise 79 years of Ho Chi Minh’s life.Among the exhibits there is an embroidery painting that Ho Chi Minh gave to lawyer Francis Henry Loseby, who defended the revolutionary leader at court when he was arrested by the Hong Kong administration between 1931 and 1933; and a wool cap the Vietnamese President presented to French professor Pierre Biquard who joined in many activities protesting the US war in Vietnam.Vu Manh Ha, head of the Ho Chi Minh museum, said the exhibition reminds of a difficult past and how caring Ho Chi Minh was towards people around him.The event lasts until July.-VNA