– Overseas Vietnamese gathered at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 3 to share experiences with the municipal administration in developing, attracting investment and transferring technology in “clean energy” and “big data”.The workshop, co-held by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the HCM City Institute for Development Studies and the organizing board of the Vietnam Economist Annual Meeting 2017 (VEAM 2017), aims to encourage overseas Vietnamese’s contributions to the city’s development.Vu Quang Minh, Assistant the Foreign Minister, spoke highly of the role played by Vietnamese scientists and experts living abroad, affirming that knowledge is the strength of the overseas Vietnamese community and huge potential of the country.During the workshop, Vietnamese experts and scientists both in and outside the country, together with representatives from state agencies, discussed matters on developing clean energy; building and effectively using database systems; policy-making; increasing cooperation between experts at home and abroad in fostering the city’s development, especially in “clean energy” and “big data”.Dr. Tran Duy Chau, an expert from the Electricity of France, said HCM City and southern localities in general have huge potentials for solar energy and urged the city’s authorities to work out a policy for solar energy development.Dr. Le Minh Hoa, a lecturer at the UK’s University of Northumbria, underlined the importance of studies of smart public lighting and communication systems to optimize the use of energy.According to Dr. Vu Tuong Thuy, a lecturer of the UK’s Nottingham University in Malaysia, said Vietnam has many good conditions to apply “Big Data” as the country has young and skilled labour forces alongside with developed IT infrastructure.To nurture the sector, Thuy suggested a better-planned programme by the government and improved training in data science.-VNA