Catches of fishermen in Quang Tri (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam’s export turnover of aquatic products was estimated at 727 million USD in July, raising the total in the first seven months of this year to 4.3 billion USD, up 17.5 percent year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.The increase was attributed to growth in key export markets, including China by 47.9 percent, Japan by 32.5 percent, the Republic of Korea by 27.7 percent, the UK by 25.3 percent, the Netherlands by 19.5 percent and Canada by 18.1 percent.Imports of aquatic products reached 112 million USD in July, raising the total in the first seven months to 761 million USD, up 30.1 percent year on year.In the reviewed period, aquatic production was estimated at nearly 1.96 billion tonnes, up 4.4 percent year on year, including 1.85 million tonnes of sea catch, up 4.5 percent from the same period last year and 66.1 percent of the year’s target.Tuna catch was estimated at 14,282 tonnes, up 12.7 percent year on year, mostly in Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Khoa provinces.-VNA