Fair treatment needed to attract OV intellectuals

At the workshop (Photo:VUSTA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Policies and mechanisms that give fair treatment to overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals and their domestic counterparts are needed to encourage OV scholars to work for the country, participants said at a workshop in Hanoi on December 28.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) Nghiem Vu Khai said a big number of Vietnamese intellectuals are working in the fields of education and science-technology abroad, but only several hundred of them return home each year to work or to implement research projects.



Participants recommended bringing into play the role of OV intellectuals in connecting foreign researchers, training and research establishments as well as investors with domestic counterparts to support the training of experts and investment in high technology and scientific research.



They proposed building a network of OV scientists and technical experts as a solution to engage OV intellectuals in national development.



In recent years, OV intellectuals have made significant contributions to the country’s development.



Annually, about 300 scholars return to Vietnam to participate in cooperative programmes in science-technology and education-training. Around 55 percent of them work with State agencies and the other 45 percent give lectures and join in research at universities and research institutes.-VNA