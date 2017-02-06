Fatherland Front leader promotes tree-planting cause

Vietnam Fatherland Front President Nguyen Thien Nhan plants a tree at the festival in Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)

– President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC) Nguyen Thien Nhan on February 6 attended a tree-planting festival in the northern province of Vinh Phuc where he emphasised the need to make tree planting a regular practice of Vietnamese people.Nhan stated that on November 28, 1959, President Ho Chi Minh launched the tree-planting festival with the hope that the country would become more beautiful with a more pleasant climate and have a plentiful supply of wood in the next 10 years.With that spirit, on January 1, 1960, at the Thong Nhat (Unification) Park, President Ho Chi Minh and thousands of people in Hanoi organised the first tree-planting festival.Since then, the festival has become a movement and a good practice of Vietnamese people during the Tet (Lunar New Year) days, contributing to environmental protection and social-economic development.Applauding the initiative of the Vietnam Farmers’ Association and the Vinh Phuc provincial People’s Committee to launch the tree-planting festival aiming to plant 800,000 trees, Nhan recommended the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels need to coordinate with local governments and the agricultural sector to assess the efficiency of tree planting in the past years to put forward more effective measures for upcoming years.The goal is to make tree planting part of Vietnamese life, bringing practical benefits to socio-economic development in each locality by 2020, the 60th anniversary of the day Uncle Ho launching the tree-planting festival, he stressed.-VNA