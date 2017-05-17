Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A reading and life-long learning following President Ho Chi Minh’s example will be held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of 127th birthday of the late leader on May 19.



The event is also part of activities of a project on developing reading culture among the community to 2020 with an orientation to 2030 and another project on strengthening life-long learning in libraries, museums, cultural house and clubs.



The festival include various activities, including an exhibition showcasing books, newspaper and documents on the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh as well as outstanding examples in reading and self-studying.



At the same time, a book arrangement competition will be held on the topic of homeland and President Ho Chi Minh, while children can join a programme to narrate the story they read in books, a painting contest and a book corner specialised for them.



A seminar themed “Book-loving and self-studying mirrors in Ho Chi Minh era” will give participants a chance to meet and exchange with authors on role models who made achievements on following the self-studying examples of President Ho Chi Minh.





Many organisations and individuals have registered to donate books to the event.



As part of activities to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, on May 17, Ho Chi Minh City also launched a photo exhibition at Nguyen Hue walking street to introduce 87 photos featuring the life and career of the late leader. The pictures also showcased attainments of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 40 years.



Meanwhile, a similar photo exhibition opened in Dong Khoi Street of District 1.-VNA