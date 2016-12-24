Final preparations done for Christmas Eve

Thanh Hoa bishop was splendidly decorated (Photo: VNA)



– Parishioners across the country are making the last-minute preparations for Christmas Eve, which is just around the corner.Thousands of Catholics in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum are eager to gather at Dak Xu, Sa Loong and Dak Mot communes, Ngoc Hoi border districts, to pray for happy families and stable lives.Priest Simon Phan Van Binh said “All necessary preparations have been done”.This year’s rituals will aim at educating children to live in harmony with family members and lead a better lifestyle, he added.Meanwhile, villagers from Kon K’tu, Dak Ro Wa commune, Kon Tum city, are staying at home to decorate their houses.Kon K’tu is home to 126 households and it is considered the most ancient village that still preserves the unique culture of Ba Na ethnic people.Elsewhere, nearly 400 parishioners in Tan Luong parish, Hai Lang district, in the central coastal province of Quang Tri, are busy preparing for the occasion.All roads have been upgraded and cleaned up while houses were decorated with lights and pines.Noel songs are turned on to welcome a warm and happy Christmas Day.In the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the cold rainy weather could not make the preparations for Christmas Day less exhilarating.The Xmas atmosphere can be felt in all corners as streets, churches, hotels, shopping centers, and restaurants have been splendidly ornamented./.