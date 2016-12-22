Firms commit to economical use of energy

Participants at the signing cermony (Source:http://www.moit.gov.vn)

– A total of seven enterprises have been selected to join a pilot voluntary programme on economical and efficient energy use under the Vietnam Energy Efficiency and Cleaner Production project funded by the World Bank and the Global Environment Fund.The signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s General Directorate of Energy and the businesses took place in Hanoi on December 22.The programme aims to promote energy saving in industrial production in Vietnam and support enterprises in improving the efficiency of energy use and meeting relevant legal regulations.The enterprises will commit to reducing energy use in their production activities with support from the MoIT.The programme will help the participating companies cut down energy consumption and production costs, thus improving their competitiveness, said Do Duc Quan, Deputy General Director of the General Directorate of Energy.The general department said the businesses will be granted with certificates of the MoIT if they succeed in implementing measures to use energy economically and efficiently.They will be also offered a chance to promote their brands and participate in training courses on economical and efficient energy use.Especially, they will be supported 100 percent of initial energy audit costs to evaluate the use of energy and define solutions to economical energy use, thus outlining implementation and monitoring plans.All enterprises specialising in industrial production, using a lot of energy and having plans to use energy economically and efficiently are able to join the programme, which is scheduled to be expanded nationwide in the coming time.The voluntary agreement will be valid in 10 years, including a two-year trial period. The MoIT will give assessment of the agreement’s feasibility before making appropriate adjustments to the programme’s contents after the pilot.-VNA