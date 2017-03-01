First activities of Japanese Emperor, Empress in Hanoi

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko began the first State visit to Vietnam with a meeting with volunteers of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on late February 28.
Wednesday, March 01, 2017 - 8:43:00
