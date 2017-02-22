First East Sea drilling expedition completed

Illustrative photo (Source: marinetraffic.com)

- Scientists completed the first East Sea drilling mission at a depth of 3,770 metres below sea level on February 21.The hole, named U1499A, was made for the collection of sediment samples.According to Chinese expert Sun Zhen, preliminary studies were conducted on sediment samples believed to have been formed eight million years ago.The next hole, U1499B, will be drilled close to the first.As part of the International Ocean Discovery Program, thirty-three scientists from the United States, France, China, and other countries boarded the US ocean drilling ship JOIDES Resolution on February 8 and arrived at the drilling site on February 14.-VNA