– An e-child care training programme at http://elearning.mattroibetho.vn, the first of its kind in Vietnam, was inaugurated in Hanoi on July 31.The project was a joint effort by the Health Ministry’s National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the Alive & Thrive project and the E-Learning Office under the Hanoi University of Science and Technology’s Cyber Information Centre.Based on materials approved by the Health Ministry, 20 topics featuring child care skills with illustrative images and references are made available. At the same time, child care certificates will also be granted to learners nationwide after attending online lectures given by NIN experts.The project targets students in universities, colleges and medical centres that offer relevant training.The NIN reported that 90 percent of consumers in rural areas use cell phones, half of them own smart phones. Nearly 24 million people in rural areas subscribe to Internet, equivalent to that in urban areas, while 22.5 million people use Facebook compared to 23.5 million people in cities.Almost medical stations in remote and mountainous areas have connected to free Internet. Most of medical staff are able to use computers and online software and programmes.According to NIN deputy head Truong Tuyet Mai, over 1,000 child care consulting rooms named “Mat troi be tho” were incorporated into medical stations nationwide from 2010-2014 with the support of A & T project.-VNA