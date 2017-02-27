First real estate investment trust listed on HOSE

Investors keep a watch on stock price fluctuations (Photo: VNA)

– Techcom Vietnam Real Estate Investment Trust (TC REIT) has become the first of its kind to be listed and traded on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE).The reference price on the first trading day, February 27, was 10,000 VND per fund certificate with a /- 20 percent trading band.HOSE Deputy General Director Le Hai Tra said TC REIT (stock code FUCVREIT) has a charter capital of 50 billion VND (nearly 2.2 million USD), equivalent to 5 million fund certificates. It is managed by the Techcom Capital Co. Ltd and supervised by the Ha Thanh branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).Many insiders said the listing of TC REIT on the HOSE provides a chance for both domestic and foreign investors to own part of potential property projects and gain routine and stable income without spending much money on purchasing that property.By joining the stock market, the investment trust will also receive more public attention which in turn will help promote its transparency and protect investors’ interests, they said.The fund is going to increase its charter capital to meet the investment demand in the near future, according to Le Thi Tuyet Hang – a representative of TC REIT. -VNA