Members of the club take a photo (Source: VNA)

– A club of Vietnamese scientists living in Australia’s Queensland state made its debut recently in Brisbane city with the purpose to connect Vietnamese scientists to contribute to scientific and technological development in the homeland.The club gathers more than 30 members who work in the fields of nanotechnology, construction, energy, minerals, information technology and biotechnology.Speaking at the event, Counselor in charge of science and technology at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia Tran Cong Yen introduced participants to the Vietnamese Government’s preferential policies for overseas Vietnamese scientists as well as the country’s demand for science and technology.He expressed his hope that the club, the first of its kind in Australia, will become an example for similar clubs in other states, and help boost bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Australia.Club members showed their hope to contribute to Vietnam’s development by supporting young students and researchers, and handing over technological applications in agriculture, health and education.-VNA