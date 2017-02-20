First WB-loaned hydropower plant put first turbine into use

The Trung Son hydropower plant is located in Quan Hoa district, Thanh Hoa province (Photo: baodautu.vn)

– The first turbine of the Trung Son hydropower plant, Vietnam’s first hydropower project with credit loaned from the World Bank, in the central province of Thanh Hoa has begun generating electricity for the national grid.The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) Group said it is among four turbines with combined capacity of 260 MW at the factory, located in Quan Hoa district.The project is invested by Trung Son Hydropower Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of the EVN Power Generation Corporation 2.When fully operational, the plant is expected to provide more than 1 billion kWh for the national grid each year and help to control flooding in the downstream Ma River.Construction on the plant began in November 2012. The fourth turbine is scheduled to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2017, according to the Trung Son company’s website. -VNA