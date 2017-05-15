A view of the sea in Quy Nhon City. (Photo: vnexpress)

– Property developer FLC Group plans to raise its total investment in the central province of Binh Dinh to about 30 trillion VND (1.32 billion USD) in the near future.Huong Tran Kieu Dung, Vice Chairwoman of FLC’s board of directors, said provincial authorities permitted the group to build a residential area named Nhon Hoi which will cover 800ha of land and feature all conditions of a modern and civilised urban area.To help attract tourists to Binh Dinh, FLC is going to work with authorised agencies to upgrade and expand the road from Phu Cat Airport to Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, shortening the time to travel from the economic zone to the FLC Quy Nhon resort complex to 15 minutes.It will also work with relevant sides to open a direct air route from Quy Nhon city to north central Thanh Hoa province in July, and two other routes between Quy Nhon and the Republic of Korea and China, she added.FLC’s projects in Binh Dinh include the FLC Quy Nhon resort complex, worth 3.5 trillion VND (154.2 million USD) and covering 200ha of land, two golf courses, and a 180-ha zoo.FLC Sea Tower, a five-star shopping and hotel centre that cover 1.7ha of land in Quy Nhon city, is expected to be put into use in late 2017. The group has also invested in a tourism site in Eo Gio beach of Nhon Ly commune, Quy Nhon city.-VNA