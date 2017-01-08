Flood in southern Thailand kills at least 12

Illustrative image (Source: Bangkok Post)



– Heavy rains continued to batter Thailand’s southern provinces, bringing the death toll to 12 and submerging thousands of villages.The Thai Ministry of Interior said the prolonged rain and follow-up flood have affected over 700,000 people and paralysed the road and railway traffic system since it started a week ago.

Nakhon Si Thammarat international airport had to halt operation due to a record rainfall of 162.1mm.

The trans-Asia expressway, which runs through this region, was also hit by flood while tens of thousands hectares of cultivation land were damaged.

The downpour also destroyed over 1,500 schools.

It is expected to last at least two more days, the Meteorological Department said, warning that severe floods could occur in eight of the hardest-hit provinces.

Army bases across the south were mobilised on January 7 to assist flood victims and deliver food to trapped ones.

The unusual flood season normally lasts from November to January in Thailand.-VNA





