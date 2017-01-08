Flood victims in Quang Ngai receive financial aid

Quang Ngai's VFF chapter receives a donation from the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) Steering Committee to support flood victims (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – People in the flood-hit central province of Quang Ngai continue to receive support from organisations and agencies.



On January 8, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee Le Viet Chu presented financial aid to 20 families with severely damaged houses in 7 districts and cities.



Accordingly, each family in lowland areas received 40 million VND (1,776 USD) while households living in mountainous districts received 50 million VND (2.220 USD) each.



Speaking at the event, Anh said that the Ministry has appealed for more donations to support the victims ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.



This is the first phase of the social welfare and flood relief programme for Quang Ngai’s people, which was launched by the National Assembly delegation of the province.



The programme has received over 7.5 billion VND (333,000 USD) from major companies such as the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).



Flood victims of the province have received 200 packages of gifts, worth one billion VND (44,400 USD). The remaining money will be transferred to the poor and flood-affected people by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Quang Ngai chapter.



A day earlier, the provincial VFF chapter received 250 million VND (11,100 USD) from the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) Steering Committee to support flood victims.



To date, the provincial VFF chapter has received more than 25 billion VND (1.11 million USD) from organisations, agencies, individuals and businesses nationwide. The sum has been delivered to the affected people for prompt re-building efforts.



Quang Ngai was among localities hard hit by floods in December 2016. On December 9, it was reported that floods killed 10 people in the province, leaving four missing and inundated 1,800 houses. More than 700 hectares of rice fields and over 3,500 hectares of crop were damaged. National Highway 24 and 24C as well as many provincial roads were also affected.-VNA



