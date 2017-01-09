Flower centres to be set up in HCM City, Da Lat

Illustrative image (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

– Flower trading centres in Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Lat city of the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong are needed to promote the flower industry, heard a recent workshop in HCM city.Cooperation plans were discussed at the event to set up the centres, which will serve as trading platforms for flower farmers and consuming units to supply flowers at transparent prices.According to Dao Nhu Minh from the Sai Gon Trading Group, the organiser of the workshop, the upcoming establishment of the centres is hoped to facilitate flower trading, creating an open business climate with a modern distribution system.Through the projects, flower growers and dealers will be provided technical and financial assistance, helping them better their business efficiency and access more export opportunities.Ton Thien San, Vice Chairman of the Da Lat city People’s Committee underlined the need to promote links among provinces and wholesale markets.A flower auction centre should be set up in Da Lat, with flowers auctioned before reaching the retail market, he added.Ly Phu Quy, a flower dealer in Dam Sen flower market, HCM City said flower supply chains, and links among farmers and traders should be formed to stablise the volume and quality of flowers.The centre in Da Lat will be set up at the bottom of Mimosa Pass, a gateway to the city, on an area of 16.6ha with maximum purchasing capacity of 2.5 million branches per day and is expected to trade 550 million flower branches per year.The centre in HCM City will cover an area of 14 ha in District 8 and will be completed in 2018. It will be equipped with modern technology, helping the work of post-harvest preservation, packing, and refrigerated shipping.Lam Dong province has a total flower growing area of nearly 8,000 ha, making up 40 percent of the total area for flower cultivation nationwide and 50 percent of the flower production supplied in the market.However, flower export value remains low, accounting for only 10 percent of production due to the low-added value of products.-VNA