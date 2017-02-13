Flowers tell stories of love

A floral work entitled "Love in the Moonlight" by florist ​Le Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)

Twenty Vietnamese flower artisans are displaying original floral installation works at a new exhibition in Hanoi to celebrate Valentine’s Day.The exhibition, entitled Love Party, opened on February 11 at the Vietnam Women’s Museum, and will run until February 15.“With this event, we want to bring an original playground to the young people in Hanoi, and an interesting place for lovers on the occasion of Valentine’s Day,” said the museum’s director, Nguyen Thi Bich Van.“The 20 floral installions were created by skillful hands of talented artisans. We expect it to be an ideal background for young people to take photos to capture the beautiful moments of this special day,” she added.The artisans tell love stories through the colours and perfume of fresh (real) and artificial flowers made of clay and silk.At the entrance of the museum visitors can admire the romantic European Garden created by Meritorious Artisan Nguyen Manh Hung, which includes tulips, hortensia and other flowers, as well as small statues and a small artificial lake.Another artwork, installed in the middle of the museum’s yard, is entitled Colours of Love. Created by artisan Hoang Thu Nga from the Jolie flower company, 1,000 silk roses spell out the word “LOVE”.Other highlights of the exhibition are a three-metre tall work made with thousands of small flowers, featuring the portrait of a happy young woman getting a flower basket sent by her lover.Another work, entitled Love Party Japanese style, made by artisan Le Thi Ngoc Quynh from the Yukiko Design Company, portrays a party with chocolates, candles and flowers made of clay and decorated in the Japanese Ikebana flower arrangement art.Visitors can also enjoy Flamenco music performed by musicians from the Vietnam National Academy of Music, from 8pm to 10pm until February 14.The museum is located at 36 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hanoi. Entrance is free.-VNA