Korean TV broadcasts DPRK's missile launch (Source: AP)

– Vietnam is deeply concerned about the continuous launch of inter-continental ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on July 28, said Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.She made the statement in Hanoi on August 1 in response to reporters’ queries about Vietnam’s reaction on the missile launch, saying that the act seriously violates relevant resolutions by the United Nations Security Council and increases tension in the region.Vietnam consistently supports every effort to promote dialogues and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and urges parties concerned to seriously abide by relevant resolutions by the United Nations Security Council and take practical and constructive actions to contribute to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and the world, the spokesperson said.-VNA