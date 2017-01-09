Food safety needs added urgency

Pork is examined at a processing factory in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– As the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is just weeks away, food safety acquires added urgency as it is a time when consumption of food reaches its annual peak.A representative of the Food Safety and Hygiene Department has said food safety inspection teams have been set up with inspectors from the ministries of Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Public Security, and other departments and agencies.These teams will carry out inspections in 12 cities and provinces: Hanoi, Bac Ninh, HCM City, Binh Phuoc, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, An Giang, Dong Thap, Gia Lai and Kon Tum. At the same time, cities, provinces, districts and communes will establish inspection teams of their own to check food hygiene and safety in their localities.The inspections are aimed at evaluating State management of food safety from provincial to commune levels, as well as the observance of relevant regulations by producers, traders and caterers. Authorities are hoping to prevent violations in a timely manner, and minimise the number of food poisoning cases and food-borne diseases. — VNA