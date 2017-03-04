Football event held for disadvantaged children in HCM City

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A football event for disadvantaged children as part of the Football for Community Outreach programme was co-held by the Ho Chi Minh City’s Social Welfare Centre for Children and UNICEF Vietnam on March 4 in the city.

As many as 120 children from social welfare centres in the locality participated in the event.

Besides football matches, they also joined life-skills clubs organised by coaches and social workers and practiced football playing skills with former players of the UK’s Manchester United Club.

The event served as a playground for disadvantaged and vulnerable children, helping them have more friends and become more confident in life, said Nguyen Thi Lien, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Marianne Ochleers, Chief of the UNICEF Office in Ho Chi Minh City, said football is an interactive channel that fosters comprehensive development of children, adding that playing football helps children integrate better into society.

Started in 2015, the Football for Community Outreach programme is designed to support the needs of disadvantaged children by nurturing their passion for football. -VNA