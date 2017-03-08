Ford to train more women employees in Asian market

A female staff of Ford (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Ford, the US automobile manufacturer, plans to step up its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, including an increased focus on recruiting and training women employees to gain an edge in the battle for talent in fast-growing Asia markets, including Vietnam.



The company has announced that in the past five years it has grown the number of woman working in its operation across Asia Pacific by more than 125 percent and increased the number of woman in senior leadership roles.



“Women have been traditionally underrepresented in the auto industry, especially in Asia, and we see that as a massive untapped opportunity,” said Dave Schoch, President of Ford Asia Pacific.



“Recruiting and retaining the best talent is a big challenge in Asia. Increasing women in our workforce is not only the right thing to do; it's key to winning in China and other fast-growing Asia Pacific markets.”



A Nathan Associates study in 2016, APEC Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics), found that women and girls across the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum encountered stereotypes and other cultural constraints that discouraged them from aspiring to careers and leadership in STEM or STEAM fields.



To address this, Ford has been investing in STEAM programmes in India, China and Australia since 2014, and is looking to expand this support to other Asia Pacific markets.



As part of Ford’s Better World effort, the goal is to encourage young men and women to cultivate an interest in STEAM fields and keep them engaged throughout the education process, from early years to senior school and university.



For International Women’s Day on March 8, Ford is holding a number of special events across Asia Pacific, including Vietnam, to celebrate and recognise the many contributions of its women leaders and employees.



From engineers to designers, they are involved in every aspect of the company, upholding Ford’s commitment to quality and customer experience.-VNA