Foreign beer companies boost investment in Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– With high growth potential, Vietnam has become a promising destination for leading global beer companies, according to Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper.Belgian Anheuser Busch InBev firm opened a beer factory in the southern province of Binh Duong, while the Netherlands’ Heineken plans to expand its factory in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and increase productivity from 50 million litres at present to 60 million litres by 2025.The Japanese Sapporo beer company has introduced new products to the public.According to Kirin International Food JSC, Vietnam produced nearly 4.7 billion litres of beer in 2015, becoming the world’s third largest beer producer. With this output, Vietnam recorded the highest growth rate of over 20 percent compared to 2014, much higher than the figure of 8.8 percent recorded by Belgium – the runner-up.Asian and global beer output in 2015 saw year-on-year declines of 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.Along with India, Vietnam is one of two nations recording consecutive growth in beer output over the past 15 years./.