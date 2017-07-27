Assembly line​s at Samsung Electronics Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

– As of July 20, foreign investors in Vietnam have so far this year registered investment worth nearly 22 billion USD, up 52 percent from the same period last year.The capital was earmarked for 18 sectors, with processing-manufacturing industry attracting the most, at 10.38 billion USD. Electricity production and mining followed with 5.25 billion USD and 1.28 billion USD, respectively.Registering to pump 5.62 billion USD into Vietnam during the period, the Republic of Korea topped the investor list, ahead of Japan with 5.46 billion USD.An increase in foreign capital poured into joint venture and company shares was also recorded.Thanh Hoa was where most of the investment landed, with registered foreign capital for the period amounting to 3.06 billion USD. The figures for the second and third placed provinces, Bac Ninh and Nam Dinh, were 2.95 billion USD and 2.2 billion USD, respectively.Also in the period, foreign direct investment projects in Vietnam disbursed a total of 9.05 billion USD.-VNA