Foreign diplomats join friendship spring tour in Bac Ninh

Temple of King An Duong Vuong (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and its chapter in the northern province of Bac Ninh organised a friendship spring tour in the locality on March 4.Joining the tour were ambassadors and their spouses, representatives from diplomatic agencies, international and foreign non-governmental organisations in Vietnam, ministries and agencies.VUFO Vice President Bui Khac Son said the annual tour brought them to the complex of tomb and temple of Kinh Duong Vuong – founding King of Vietnam, and Dong Ho folk painting village in Thuan Thanh district.They also had a chance to enjoy Bac Ninh love duets which has been recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Hermini Lopez Diaz thanked VUFO and the provincial authorities for their hospitality, saying that the tour has given them an insight into the Vietnamese culture and history as well as the vibrant socio-economic development of Bac Ninh.The tour concluded with an exchange between participants and the provincial leaders.-VNA