Foreign ministry holds New Year meeting with news agencies

Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the New Year meeting (Photo: VOV)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has hailed the press’s significant contributions to the country’s external affairs last year at a New Year meeting hosted by the Foreign Ministry on January 20.He appreciated the professional and excellent services of domestic media agencies in recent years, saying that they have made fast and full coverage of the State and Party’s activities and policies as well as promoting Vietnam’s image to international friends.The press has also worked closely with the Foreign Ministry in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development security and fighting for national sovereignty at sea, he added.The Foreign Minister urged journalists nationwide to maintain their strong performance this year, as there will be a range of major events including a series of APEC activities.Representatives from participating news agencies took note of strengthened connection and effective collaboration between the press and the diplomatic sector.They vowed to continue boosting the partnership in 2017 to contribute to the overall national development.-VNA