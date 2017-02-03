Foreign visitors to Hanoi rise at Lunar New Year

Tourists visit Hanoi's Old Quarter (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of tourists travelling through Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport increased over the Lunar New Year holiday, announced the airport’s customs department on February 2.

More than 1,200 flights ran during the holiday, carrying more than 11,000 passengers. Import-export turnover through the airport in the period was at about 17.5 million USD.

Up to 604 flights to Noi Bai airport were seen during January 26 to February 1, bringing 48,886 international visitors to the capital city, mainly from European countries, China, and Japan.

Meanwhile, there were 613 flights with 62,697 passengers from Noi Bai airport to other countries and territories.

Noi Bai airport’s customs department said it handled immigration procedures for over 5.5 million passengers on 47,273 flights in 2016. Total import-export turnover hit 26 billion USD last year, with 9 billion USD from exports and 17 billion USD from imports.

The department will continue to create favourable conditions for import-export activities in 2017 with customs reforms, particularly the e-customs procedures for aircraft, and the implementation of the ASEAN single window system at Noi Bai airport.-VNA