Hanoi (VNA) – The Police Department for Investigation of Economic and Corruption-related Crimes on August 1 launched criminal proceedings against and took into custody Tram Be and Phan Huy Khang, former executives of the Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank).



Tram Be is the former Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Sacombank and Chairman of the bank’s credit council. Meanwhile, Phan Huy Khang is an ex-member of the credit council and former General Director of the bank.



They are investigated for intentionally violating the state regulations on economic management and causing serious consequences relating to a case which involves Pham Cong Danh, former Chairman of the board of directors at the Vietnam Construction Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VNCB) and former Chairman of the members’ council and General Director of the Thien Thanh Group Co. Ltd, and accomplices at Sacombank.



According to initial information, Tram Be colluded with Pham Cong Danh and accomplices in sending money to Sacombank to guarantee and pay off debts for six companies set up by Danh to borrow money from Sacombank, causing a total loss of over 1.8 trillion VND (79.25 million USD) for VNCB.



In April 2013, Danh asked Tram Be to lend him money. Be agreed to loan Danh 1.8 trillion VND with VNCB’s deposits at Sacombank being the collateral.



Later, Be took Danh to meet Phan Huy Khang to make loan procedures. Directors of Sacombank’s District 8 and Hung Dao branches received the applications for loans of the six companies of Danh.



On April 26, 2013, 1.8 trillion VND was transferred to Danh’s account. One day later, he used 1.7 trillion VND to pay off debt to the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV). Danh kept the remaining money in his personal account.



On February 24, 2017, the State Bank of Vietnam announced that it had terminated Be’s roles at Sacombank.



The same day, the Police Department for Investigation of Economic and Corruption-related Crimes also commenced criminal proceedings against Pham Thi Trang for her involvement in the case of Pham Cong Danh.-VNA