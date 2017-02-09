Former Prodigy band member debuts in HCM City

Leeroy Thornhill, a former member of the British electronic group The Prodigy, will perform in HCM City on February 10 (Source: theprodigyfanboy.com)

- Leeroy Thornhill, a former member of the British electronic group The Prodigy, formed in 1990, will hold his debut concert in HCM City on February 10.Thornhill spent over 10 years with The Prodigy during their worldwide tours and numerous festival events before he left the band for a solo career. He has produced solo works featuring a mix of hip hop, rock and electro under the name Flightcrank.The show will start at 9.30pm at Mix & Paint, 93 Hanoi Highway, District 2. Tickets are 150,000 VND before 10.30pm and 250,000 VND after 10.30pm.-VNA