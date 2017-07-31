Trinh Xuan Thanh (Source: VNA)

– Trinh Xuan Thanh, former Chairman of the PetroVietnam Construction Corporation (PVC), gave himself up to the Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security after nearly one year of evading international arrest warrant, the ministry reported on July 31.On September 16, 2016, the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency decided to launch criminal proceedings against Thanh, born in 1966 and residing at House No 24 – C2 Ciputra in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, for alleged violations of State regulations on economic management resulting in losses of nearly 3.3 trillion VND (142 million USD) for the PVC during his leadership.After finding that Thanh had fled abroad, the ministry decided to issue an arrest warrant domestically and internationally for him.Earlier, members of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee agreed to expel Thanh from the Party with 100 percent of approval votes.According to the Secretariat, between 2007-2013, in his positions as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Director General of the PVC, and later as Secretary of the PVC’s Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thanh showed irresponsibility and negligence in the leadership and management of the corporation’s operation, and violated legal regulations on business administration, resulting in many wrongdoings and losses of nearly 3.3 trillion VND (142 million USD).As the top official of the corporation, Thanh must bear the main responsibility for the mistakes and wrongdoings, but he was not serious and honest in acknowledging them.After being transferred to Hau Giang province, while serving as a member of the provincial Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Thanh used an official plate on his private-owned luxury Lexus car, which was illegal.As Thanh was responsible for the wrongdoings, law violations and losses at the PVC, leaders of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group assessed that he had not fulfilled his duty and removed him from the position of Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the PVC. This meant he was not eligible for any promotion or transfer, but Thanh himself proposed for his transfer and let relevant agencies conduct procedures to appoint him to leading positions at the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Hau Giang province, which showed his dishonesty and irresponsibility.Furthermore, he was dishonest and unrepentant during the self-criticism process, the Secretariat said.-VNA