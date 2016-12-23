Former Thai Ambassador vows to boost ties with Vietnam

Former Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Panyarak Poolthu (Photo: VNA)

Former Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Panyarak Poolthu has pledged to make more contributions to enhancing the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.He made the affirmation while receiving the Vietnamese President’s Friendship Order at a ceremony in Bangkok on December 22.Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Tat Thanh presented the order to Panyarak in recognition of his concerted efforts in developing the friendship and multi-faced cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand.Panyarak said he received a lot of support and active cooperation from Vietnamese departments and agencies during his working tenure to propel the two countries’ relations forward.He thanked Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh and other Vietnamese diplomats for assisting the organisation of activities celebrating the 40th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic ties (1976 – 2016).Panyarak Poolthu served as Thai Ambassador to Vietnam from March 2014 to December 2015.During his working tenure in Vietnam, Panyarak encouraged Thai businesses to invest in Vietnam and increased cultural exchanges between the two countries’ people./.