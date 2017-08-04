More programmes will be organised to prevent child violence and abuse (Source: courtesy of Save the Children Vietnam))

– As many as 150 children aged between 9 and 16 from 24 districts in Ho Chi Minh City gathered at a forum themed “Lang nghe tieng noi tre em” (Listen to Children) on August 4.The event offered a venue for local children to express their ideas and aspirations on preventing violence and abuses, said Nguyen Thi Lien, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (DoLISA).Their ideas and proposals will lay a foundation for managers and policy makers to complete relevant legal documents and policies to promote children’s rights.The forum also aimed to raise the awareness and sense of responsibility among authorities, families, schools and communities on children’s rights, thus developing a safe, friendly and healthy environment for local children.Nguyen Van Gia Thuy from the municipal Department of Education and Training said the agency is working with the HCM City Lawyers Federation to develop an extracurricular course on sexual abuse prevention at school which focuses on gender education and martial arts for self-defence.Nguyen Van Tinh from DoLISA said the social affairs and education sectors will jointly organise more programmes to enhance child protection.-VNA