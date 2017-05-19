Forum updates Indonesian firms on Vietnam’s business climate

A scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnam-Indonesia forum on trade, business and investment promotion has been held in Surabaya city, the capital of Indonesia’s East Java province to update local firms on the business climate in Vietnam.The event saw the attendance of about 100 representatives from local enterprises operating in the fields of food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and steel-iron.This was the first Vietnam-Indonesia business forum held in Surabaya, the second largest city of Indonesia after Jakarta, which possesses great potential for development of investment, trade and services.Addressing the forum, head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia Le Hong Minh gave the attendees a brief overview of the Vietnamese market and its policies on taxation, wages, office rental as well as investment incentives offered by some cities and provinces.He also estimated the difference in costs for operating a business in Vietnam in comparison with other markets such as Thailand, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand and Australia.During the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Hoang Anh Tuan and representatives of the Vietnamese Trade Office answered enquiries raised by participating enterprises on Vietnam’s laws and regulations regarding quarantine, trade barriers, import-export, and anti-dumping duty on steel products.East Java province is Vietnam’s biggest trade partner in Indonesia, Tuan told Vietnam News Agency reporters, expressing his hope that similar forums would be held to attract investors from Surabaya and Indonesia as a whole to Vietnam.Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) in East Java Johan Suryadarmar said Kadin has maintained a good contact channel with the Vietnamese Embassy to further enhance business cooperation between the two countries.Leny Surya from Arrayana food company said the forum provided Indonesian firms with better understanding about the Vietnamese market and hoped to have an opportunity to do business in Vietnam.-VNA