Four foreign teams compete at int’l volleyball tourney in Vietnam

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The LienVietPostBank Cup 2017 International Volleyball Championship kicked off on February 11 in the northern province of Bac Ninh, with the participation of 100 athletes from four Vietnamese teams and four foreign ones.



The Vietnamese teams, including LienVietPostBank, Tien Nong Thanh Hoa, Vietinbank and VTV Binh Dien, will compete for prizes with Malaysia, Thailand and two teams from China.



The winning team will pocket 15,000 USD while the first, second and third runner-ups will receive 10,000 USD, 6,000 USD and 3,000 USD, respectively.



LienVietPostBank is assessed to be the strongest as it owns a number of national players like Pham Thi Yen and Bui Thi Nga.



The tournament will close on February 18.-VNA