FPT Securities to remove foreign-ownership limitations

Illustrative image (Source: cafef.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - FPT Securities Joint Stock Company (FPTS) has obtained approval from the State Securities Commission to lift its foreign ownership limit.



FPTS is a member of the information-technology-telecommunication group FPT Corporation, the largest ICT conglomerate in Vietnam. FPT Corporation holds 20 percent of the capital in FPTS.



At the moment, Tokyo-based SBI Financial Services Co Ltd is the only foreign investors in FPTS, owning 20 percent of the brokerage firm’s capital.



FPTS’ 90.3 million shares were traded on the HCM Stock Exchange on January 13 with the code FTS at the starting price of 18,000 VND (80 US cents), but the price has fallen 28 percent this year.-VNA