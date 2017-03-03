France grants Order of Academic Palms to Vietnamese individuals

Illustrative image (Source: emedals.com)



Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Two Vietnamese individuals from the central province of Thua Thien Hue were awarded with the French Government’s Order of Academic Palms for their role in promoting cultural and education ties between the province and France.



French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary presented the accolade to Nguyen Nhien, former head of Hue city’s Office for External Affairs and Cooperation, and Nguyen Bao Quoc, Director of the French Academy in Hue, at a ceremony on March 3.



Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Bertrand Lortholary praised the contributions of the two individuals to the cooperation between Thua Thien - Hue province and France, particularly to the establishment of the France-Vietnam Centre in Hue.



Nguyen Nhien highlighted the ties between Hue and France, saying that the Vietnam-France Cultural Festival in 1999 served as a prerequisite for the Hue Festival. He noted that France has also been the main partner of Hue Festivals in the past years.-VNA