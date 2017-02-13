Free King Bhumibol postcards available on Feb 21 (Source: nwnt)

– A series of postcards honoring the late King Bhumibol of Thailand will be made available to the public on February 21 at the Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC).

The TCDC, in cooperation with the Thai Printing Association, will issue 50,000 sets of postcards with pictures of the late monarch and a record of his teachings. Made with a special graphic design technique, each set consists of 9 different cards which will be given out free at the headquarters of the TCDC from February 21 to March 2, 2017, from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

The TCDC is a government-sponsored center for resource and information in regard to creativity and design. The center has a library of design-related books and materials and serves as a good learning center for young designers.-VNA/NNT